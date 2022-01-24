A Berry Hill commercial building accommodating an accounting firm has been offered for sale for $1.5 million, according to a loopnet.com listing
With an address of 501 E. Iris Drive, the nondescript one-story structure was built in 1941 and sits on a 0.16-acre site. The offering is the equivalent of $442 per foot based on the 3,392-square-foot building’s size.
Yeary, Howell & Associates operates from the office building, with Hubert Yeary and Greg Howell having paid $320,000 for the property in 1999, according to Metro records. For context, it previously sold in 1981 for $44,000.
The owners have enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patter, first vice president and senior vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Prather and Patterson are listing and have sold multiple properties in Berry Hill during the past few years. Most recently (in October), the two listed a one-story, 1,940-square-foot building at 2711 Greystone Road for $1.1 million. That offering is the equivalent of $567 per foot based on the building’s size.
