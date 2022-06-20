A Berry Hill office building has sold for $2.55 million, according to documents filed with the Davidson County Register of Deeds.
The buyer was Dudney Fox of engineering firm FoxPE. He told the Post that he has moved his company to the 2711 Berrywood Drive site. Previously, the company operated from a building near the Charlotte Avenue-White Bridge Road intersection. Fox has secured a $2.15 million loan from BB&T.
The seller was Kenneth Kaplan, whose medical publishing company MedForms has operated from the Berry Hill building. A representative for the company could not be reached for comment.
The building was listed by Colliers Nashville brokers Brian Casey and David Atchison. According to marketing materials, it was built in 1960 and has been recently updated. It sits on a 0.51-acre parcel and spans 5,676 square feet. Its original owner, Charles McKelvey, once was the mayor and city manager of Berry Hill.
