2600

2600-2602 Fessey Park Road, with a segment of 8th and Berry Apartments seen on the right

 Courtesy of Charles Hawkins Co.

A Berry Hill commercial building previously accommodating the recently closed 8th and Berry Wine and Spirits and located near a Goodwill Outlet Store has been offered for sale for $7.75 million.

With an address of 2600-2602 Fessey Park Road, the building sits on 1.02 acres.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.