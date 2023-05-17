A Berry Hill commercial building previously accommodating the recently closed 8th and Berry Wine and Spirits and located near a Goodwill Outlet Store has been offered for sale for $7.75 million.
Fessey Park Partners LLC owns the property, having paid $3.38 million for it in December 2021, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine details about the LLC; however, Bret Moore, the owner of 8th and Berry Wine and Spirits, previously held a minority ownership interest in the property. Moore is president and chief executive officer of Cool Springs Wines & Spirits, which is located in Williamson County.
The property’s 21,168-square-foot commercial building, which seemingly offers no tenant, was constructed in 1953 and given an upgrade this year, marketing materials note. On adjacent sites site 8th and Berry Apartments and Bransford on Berry Apartments. The Goodwill store is located at 780 Berry Road.
The offering comes as the satellite city in February saw an industrial property located at 2603 Fessey Park Road listed for sale for $5.35 million (read here). An office building located at 605 Berry Road was recently was offered for $1,289,900 in April (read here).
The $7.75 million asking price of 2600-2602 Fessey Park Road is the equivalent of $366 per foot based on the building’s size. The per-foot price equivalents of the other two recently listed properties are higher due in part to their smaller sizes.
The owners of 2600-2602 Fessey Park Road have enlisted Charles Hawkins Co. brokers Stephen Prather (first vice president) and Tee Patterson (senior vice president) to handle the marketing and sale of the property.