A Berry Hill building from which previously operated an entertainment agency representing multiple country music stars from the 1960s and 1970s has sold for $1 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.18-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Dallas-based Xebec Realty. The address of the just-sold property is 2802 Columbine Place.
Greg Mabey, an area broker and owner of Liberty Realty & Auction, was the seller. Mabey paid $600,003 for the property in May 2021, and the Post was unable to determine the reason for the differential in the two prices. Mabey, a member of the Berry Hill Board of Commissioners and a former Berry Hill mayor, declined to comment.
The purchase comes after Xebec in May paid $2 million for an adjacent property home to Manuel American Designs (read more here).
In addition, and according to sources, Xebec seemingly has bought other Berry Hill properties located near the just-purchased site.
Joe Taylor Artist Agency once operated from the building on the site. Founded in 1964 by the late Joe Taylor and seemingly no longer in business, the agency represented, among others, Johnny Paycheck, Connie Smith, George Jones, Kitty Wells, Alabama and Hee Haw television show stars Grandpa Jones, Junior Samples, Archie Campbell and Gordie Tapp, musicrow.com reports.
Taylor died in 2018 at age 85.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the deal and was unable to contact Xebec.
