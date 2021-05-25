A Berry Hill industrial building located across the street from the offices of the Metro Board of Education has been offered for sale for $2.2 million.
With an address of 2538 Bransford Ave. and sitting on 0.6 acres, the one-story building opened in 1973 and offers 11,840 square feet. The offering is the equivalent of $186 per foot based on the structure’s size.
The owner of the property is a partnership that seemingly dates to 1973. The partnership has enlisted Charles Hawkins Co. brokers Tee Patterson, Jake Morris and Clancy Hoban to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Wholesale food distributor Gold Kist seemingly operates from the building, which sits just a few blocks south of where Nashville SC is building its new stadium near The Fairgrounds Nashville.
