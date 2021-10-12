A Berry Hill property owned by the same family for 35 years has been offered for sale for $1.75 million.
Located at 2814 Bransford Ave., the 4,950-square-foot commercial building sits on 0.21 acres and was constructed in 1942.
Bill Saunders and Linda Saunders acquired the property in August 1986 for $75,000, according to Metro records.
The offering is the equivalent of about $353 per square foot based on the building’s size, according to marketing materials.
Unique Flower Fashions once operated from the building. That business now is located on Belmont Boulevard near 12South.
The Saunderses own four other properties that are located adjacent to the for-sale property.
The Saunderses have enlisted Nanette Coffee of Franklin-based Realty One Group Music City to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
