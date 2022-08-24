A Berry Hill building has been offered for sale for $1,725,000 — more than three times the figure for which it most recently changed ownership hands about 5.5 years ago.
Located at 609 W. Iris Drive, the office building offers no tenant and sits on 0.34 acres.
Iris House GP, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property. That entity paid $484,000 for it in January 2017, according to Metro records. Marketing materials do not note if the office building has undergone updates since then.
The offering is the equivalent of $970 per square foot based on the 1941-opened building’s 1,778 square feet.
The owner has enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, co-senior vice presidents of Nashville-based Chas. Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The offering follows the recent listing of a similar nearby property at 606 W. Iris Drive. The asking price for that property is $1.5 million (read here).
