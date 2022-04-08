A small commercial building located in Berry Hill has been offered for sale for $1,175,000 — with a noteworthy per-foot price.
Located at 503 Heather Place and constructed in 1940, the 962-square-foot building sits on 0.23 acres and offers no tenant.
The offering is the equivalent of about $1,221 per foot based on the building’s size. That figure seemingly is considerably higher compared to the per-foot marks of Berry Hill commercial buildings either recently sold or listed for sale (read here). It is unclear if a similar building in the satellite city has ever commanded more than $1,000 per foot in a sale.
Williamson County’s Spann family seemingly owns the property, having acquired it in 2006 for $280,000, according to Metro records. John Spann IV is a Brentwood-based financial planner.
The owners have enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson of Charles Hawkins Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
