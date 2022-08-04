A Berry Hill building accommodating a beauty salon and once owned by a musician who worked with the late Kenny Rogers has been offered for sale for $1.5 million.
Located at 606 W. Iris Drive, the building sits on 0.22 acres.
Shannon Brooks owns the property, having paid $391,000 for it in 2008, according to Metro records. Brooks also owns Shay’s Studio, with the business having begun operations in 2002, according to the business’ website.
Constructed in 1942, the building offers 1,874 square feet. As such, the offering is the equivalent of $800 per foot.
Berry Hill buildings recently sold and listed have commanded a range of per-foot prices depending on size and condition. For example, a 2,383-square-foot building with addresses of both 2724 Berrywood Drive and 2707 Bransford Ave., recently was offered for the equivalent of about $583 per foot (read here). In contrast, a building located at 503 Heather Place sold for the equivalent of about $1,138 per foot (read here).
Marketing materials note the building at 606 W. Iris Drive has seen upgrades to its HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, among other improvements, since Brooks acquired it 14 years ago.
Of note, former Kenny Rogers band member Gene Sisk (keyboards and vocals) seemingly once owned the property, having paid $75,000 for it in 1988, Metro records show.
Brooks has enlisted Ross Smith, an analyst with the local office of Dallas-based Stream Realty, to handle the marketing of the property.
