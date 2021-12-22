Belmont University has paid about $1.42 million for a Music Row property it had rented for parking, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1232 17th Ave. S., the 0.18-acre property offers a building that at one time served as a residence. The Post was unable to determine any usage the structure might now offer.
The Proffitt Center LLC was the seller, with that entity having paid $350,000 for the property in 1997, Metro records note. Kathleen Proffitt seemingly once operated music recording industry company Proffitt Center (also called JamSync) from the building.
A Belmont spokesperson emailed the Post that the university wanted to own the parking spaces it had rented at the site and that accommodate vehicles of those using BU’s nearby Ocean Way Nashville Studio. Belmont acquired that property, with an address of 1200 17th Ave. S., in 2001 for $2.4 million, according to Metro records.
Belmont did not use a broker, and the Post was unable to determine if Proffitt did so.
