The A+ Storage property in Bellevue has sold for $26.5 million, seemingly setting a per-foot record price for a self-storage facility transaction in Tennessee.
According to a release, A+ Storage Old Hickory Bellevue LP sold the facility, located at 505 Old Hickory Blvd. near the Sri Ganesha Temple, to Crescenta Valley Mini Storage LP. That entity is based in La Crescenta, California.
Seemingly opened in 2019, A+ Storage in Bellevue sits on approximately 5.08 acres and consists of a three-story, climate-controlled building with two covered parking structures. The facility offers 103,610 square feet and 780 units.
The deal is the equivalent of $256 per square foot based on the building’s size. For comparison, SoBro’s Life Storage sold for $14.8 million, seemingly setting the then-record of $250 per foot (read here).
Ashley Compton, the national director of Colliers International Nashville’s self storage group, represented the seller in the transaction.
A+ Storage operates its main office from a building located at 909 Division St. in The Gulch, with the property having recently sold for $36 million to Houston-based Camden Property Trust (read here).
(0) comments
