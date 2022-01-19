A Bellevue apartment complex located at One Bellevue Place has sold for about $118.25 million, with the buyer New York-based real estate titan Blackstone.
The seller of what is called The Sawyer was an LLC affiliated with New York-based The Praedium Group. That entity paid $83.32 million for the property in December 2018, Metro records show.
Previously called Novel Bellevue Place (pictured) and opened in 2018, The Sawyer offers 339 units (in multiple three-story buildings) and is located at 8075 Sawyer Brown Road.
Charlotte-based Crescent Communities co-developed the Bellevue site with Brentwood-based Pearl Street Partners before selling to The Praedium Group (read here).
Specifically, Blackstone paid $118,256,000 for The Sawyer. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $348,837 per unit. Though a robust mark for a suburban residential product, the figure is well below Nashville’s record figure of roughly $447,600 per unit paid in December for The SoBro (read here), according to industry officials.
The deal follows Blackstone’s having paid $48 million for Midtown apartment building Olympus Midtown earlier this month. That transaction (read here) was the equivalent of $282,352 per unit.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Blackstone also seemingly was involved in the $21.5 million sale of two East Nashville industrial properties located along the Cumberland River (read here). The company, via its website, offers a portfolio of properties with a collective $448 billion in value.
