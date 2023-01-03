A multi-building mixed-use project is being eyed for Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center and its accompanying Kroger.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future development would include nine buildings, ranging in height from one story to 15 floors. The buildings would offer retail, residential and hotel space.
Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners seeks to acquire the property, which includes a retail and office building hugging the White Bridge Road viaduct and recognized as the home of Agave’s Mexican Restaurant and Belle Meade Premium Cigars, among other businesses and the Kroger structure.
The document references up to 120 for-purchase residential condominiums and up to 380 for-rent apartments. The project also could offer a mixed-use building with 120 hotel rooms, with the multiple buildings featuring about 75,000 square feet collectively of retail.
According to the document, three buildings will front Harding Pike, with four buildings ranging from 11 to 15 floors and two buildings (neither more than two stories) set back from the street. The document suggests minimal surface parking will be included and that all garage parking will be underground — thus maximizing the urban form and function of the future development.
In addition, the images reference extensive landscaping and full incorporation of Richland Creek as a water feature and river walk. The plan will involve a partial rerouting and restoriation of the creek, with flood mitigation to be undertaken. A platform rising above Richland Creek will be part of the effort. About 50 percent of the site's 10.5 acres will be devoted to green space.
According to the document, AJ Capital (which also offers an office in Chicago) will ask the Metro Planning Commission to rezone the property to specific plan (which will also require Metro Council approval). A Feb. 9 planning commission meeting is scheduled.
Of note, AJ Capital will seek LEED ND certification and Well Building Institute certification for the project, highlighting the environmentally friendly component the company wants to incorporate. If those certifications are landed, the project would represent one of only a handful of such in the state.
AJ Capital officials declined to comment.
Opened in 1961, the two-level modernist building offers a main address of 4544 Harding Pike and sits on roughly 10.57 acres. The building includes about 205,500 square feet and was one of Nashville’s first mixed-use buildings (retail on level one and office on floor two) oriented in a suburban manner, with the structure separated from the street by surface parking.
Nashville’s May family owns the property, seemingly having paid $14.5 million for it in January 1997, according to Metro records. The property also includes the Kroger structure, with the grocery business to eventually relocate to the former Belle Meade Theater building and, specifically, the space last occupied by a Harris Teeter (read here).
Sources said the property could command a minimum of $80 million.
Nashville-based Robin Realty manages the property for the Mays, with family members unavailable to comment. Other tenants include Wells Fargo Bank, Ninki, Pho Ann, CVS, Starbucks, Office Depot and Katy’s Hallmark Shop,
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24. A community meeting is slated to be held this week.
"While the project meets the Nashville Next community plan, community input is still very important and should be reflected in the final plan," Murphy emailed the Post. "This has been the best proposal for this area that has been brought to me and I am very impressed with the amount of conservation proposed, restoration of the creek and reduction in the impervious surfaces."
Murphy said the Kroger is not being forced to move, as its space had become outdated and the company has an existing lease on the unused space last home to the Harris Teeter (Kroger acquired Harris Teeter).
"This project will maintain a number of retail options while bringing in housing and mix-use buildings that we need on our corridor instead of our neighborhoods," Murphy said. "We will be having another community meeting in the coming weeks that will specifically focus on [traffic] flow and parking.
The document notes Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineering), Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture), Hastings Architecture (design) and Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture (design) are participating. All but the latter, which is headquartered in Chicago, are based in Nashville. In addition, the local office of KCI is overseeing traffic studies, and Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Blew & Associates is handling surveying and mapping duties.
Though called Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center and Kroger at Belle Meade, the property apparently does not fully sit within the municipal boundaries of the satellite city from which the name derives.