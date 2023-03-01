A First Horizon Park-area property has sold for $1,225,000 — almost 48 times the price for which it changed ownership hands 11.5 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.11-acre two-parcel site is a partnership that involves various members of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties (which offers a local office led by principal Allen Arender and undertakes area development) and Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield.
The seller of the North Capitol property, with a main address 1001 Second Ave. N. and offering no buildings, was Bekry Seman. Metro records show Seman (details about whom the Post was unable to determine) paid $25,700 for the property in August 2011.
As part of the deal, the partnership has landed a $1.24 million loan from Nashville-based CapStar Bank, a separate document notes.
The transaction follows the partnership having recently paid $5.8 million for adjacent property at 1011 and 1015 Second Ave. N. and offering no buildings. An LLC affiliated with Premier Parking was the seller of the 0.49 acres in that deal (read here).
The most recent transaction is the equivalent of $255 per square foot. For comparison, the new owners paid the equivalent of $272 per square foot in the deal with Premier Parking.
In addition, and in November 2021, a Holladay-related partnership paid $5.2 million for a property located at 1000 Third Ave. N. and offering a commercial building (read more here). That property sits adjacent to the structure home to Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen.
The recent deals involving Seman and Premier Parking supplement Holladay's in 2012 having paid $1.45 million for a 0.4-acre property located at 1000 Third Ave. N. and sitting adjacent to its just-purchased raw land.
Holladay now owns all the property bordered by Jefferson Street on the north, Second Avenue on the east, Jackson Street on the south and Third Avenue on the west except for a 0.41-acre parcel located at 1014 Third Ave. N. and owned by Hill Realty Company.
Arender previously told the Post the partnership does not plan to pursue the Hill site in the immediate future.