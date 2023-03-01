A First Horizon Park-area property has sold for $1,225,000 — almost 48 times the price for which it changed ownership hands 11.5 years ago.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.11-acre two-parcel site is a partnership that involves various members of South Bend, Indiana-based Holladay Properties (which offers a local office led by principal Allen Arender and undertakes area development) and Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield.

