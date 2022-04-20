The First Horizon Park-area building home to Brooklyn Bowl and Third and Home has sold for $38.25 million, with the new owner a global player, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 55,509-square-foot two-story building, which offers a main address of 915 Third Ave. N. in North Capitol, is New York-based Alvarez & Marsal Capital Real Estate. This seemingly is the company’s first Nashville acquisition.
Of note, Alvarez & Marsal Capital Real Estate is affiliated with professional services titan Alvarez & Marsal, which has more than 4,000 employees worldwide. Known for its turnaround management and performance improvement services, the company has assisted Lehman Brothers, HealthSouth, Tribune Company, Target and Arthur Andersen, among other major companies, according to Businessweek.
Alvarez & Marsal Capital Real Estate officials could not be reached for comment.
The sellers were local developers (and brothers) Chris Ward and Tim Ward, who teamed with Michael Hayes and Brandon Kuvara of Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. to develop the rectangular parcel with the building. The structure runs along the left field and center field sides of the ballpark and primarily faces Third Avenue North, with a modest presence on Junior Gilliam Way.
According to a separate document, Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments landed a loan, valued at about $24.86 million, from Nashville-based FirstBank.
Based on the building’s square footage, the deal is the equivalent of about $690 per foot, one of the higher such marks related to similar recent deals, according to sources.
Of note, and as the Post recently reported, locally based brewery TailGate is planning to open by month's end a restaurant focused on craft beer and pizza (read here). The business will take a corner space (pictured at right).
The Wards (Hayes and Kuvara have no ownership in the property) were represented by brokers Paul Gathier, Steele McDonald and Myers Mercier, with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE.
