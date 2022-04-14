High-end auto dealership company Sonic Automotive Inc. is moving forward to establish a presence for its Audi inventory in Rutledge Hill.
According to a Metro permit, Sonic seeks a “satellite service and digital automotive showroom” on the four-parcel 0.96-acre property, which is located near live music venue 3rd & Lindsley and offers an address of 15-21 Lindsley Ave.
Via an LLC, Sonic paid $6.6 million for the Rutledge Hill property — located near SoBro and downtown’s inner-interstate loop — in July 2020 (read here).
The nondescript warehouse on the site, to be rehabbed, once accommodated Nashville-based printing technology company Novatech. The future business will be called, according to the permit, Audi Downtown Nashville. Charlotte-based Progressive AE is the architect.
Based in Charlotte and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, Sonic Automotive operates in the Nashville area (primarily in Williamson County) dealerships offering Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Mini, Porsche, Audi, Honda and Cadillac vehicles. Overall, the company runs approximately 100 dealerships, including its EchoPark Automotive used-car locations. The latter concept, which was launched in 2014, has been growing quickly — from $254 million in revenues in 2017 to about $2.3 billion in 2021.
