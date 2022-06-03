An Atlanta-based law firm that specializes in construction and government contracts is opening a Nashville office.
Smith, Currie & Hancock announced Friday the opening of an office in downtown's One Nashville high-rise.
Jeanne Harrison, a Smith Currie associate, moved from Atlanta to Nashville to oversee the new office. Associate attorney Alex Hoppestad is also relocating to Nashville. Both are native Tennesseans.
Smith Currie partner Lochlin Samples, based in Atlanta and Nashville, will serve as resident partner for the Nashville office, according to a release, and the firm lists five additional lawyers licensed in Tennessee.
In addition to Nashville and Atlanta, Smith Currie has offices in eight other cities, including Miami, San Francisco and Charlotte. The firm cited development in Nashville as a driving factor in opening in the city.
“As a national construction industry law firm, Smith Currie’s partners and leadership team believe Nashville is ideally situated for continued, unprecedented development growth and our firm’s expansion to the city,” Harrison said in the release.
