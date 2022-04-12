Atlanta-based apartment development company Wood Partners is eyeing a Mt. Olivet Cemetery-area site for seemingly its next local project.
Located about 2.5 miles southeast of downtown, the property offers multiple parcels and a main address of 1301 Lebanon Pike.
Nashville-based bus tour transportation provider Gray Line of Tennessee previously operated from the site, having since moved about two months ago.
Wood Partners has applied for a water and sewer capacity permit, a Metro document notes. The document references 256 units.
Andrew Steffens, managing director of Wood Partners’ Nashville office, declined to comment.
Local real estate investor Mike Shmerling owns the property, which is located in what some call the Spence Lane area.
The effort comes as Wood Partners in December 2021 began construction in East Nashville on The Station by Alta, a residential building to offer 302 apartment units. The development (read more here) is unfolding on a 5.9-acre, two-parcel site at 900 and 914 E. Trinity Lane next to the Metro Police Department East Precinct and adjacent to Ellington Parkway.
With the start of The Station by Alta, Wood Partners now has six local projects for which construction began during the past 24 months and that will offer a collective 1,759 units.
Located at 1101 Lebanon Pike, Mt. Olivet Cemetery is considered one of Nashville’s most historic cemeteries and offers the remains of distiller George Dickel, women’s suffrage activist Anne Dallas Dudley, HCA co-founders Thomas Frist and Jack Massey, and Ryman Auditorium founder Thomas Ryman, among others.
