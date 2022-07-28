An apartment project is planned for a site located near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Old Hickory Boulevard, with a development company that has done work on Atlantic Station in Atlanta and The Banks in Cincinnati to oversee the effort.
According to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, Story Hermitage will include six buildings with a collective 320 apartment units and an address of 4156 Central Pike in East Davidson County.
Atlanta-based Carter USA seemingly will oversee the project. Carter, officials with which could not be reached for comment, was the development manager for Atlantic Station and has developed numerous site in Southeast cities with mixed-use buildings.
A partnership owns the 17.45-acre Hermitage property, with dermatologist Chris Pardue a member of the group. The site offers a few homes.
The Post was unable to determine if the partnership will sell to Carter USA or execute a land lease.
Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group is handling land planning efforts and will request a specific plan zoning from the Metro Planning Commission on Aug. 25. Each of the six buildings planned for the site will offer four floors, the document notes. The site borders I-40.
The Carter USA website notes most of the company’s work has been undertaken in Atlanta. This seemingly would be Carter’s first project in Nashville.
