Atlanta-based restaurant chain Rusty Taco has tapped Midtown for its first Tennessee location.
According to a permit filed with Metro, the Mexican eatery will operate from mixed-use building Kenect Nashville, with an address of 800 19th Ave. S.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Atlanta-based restaurant chain Rusty Taco has tapped Midtown for its first Tennessee location.
According to a permit filed with Metro, the Mexican eatery will operate from mixed-use building Kenect Nashville, with an address of 800 19th Ave. S.
The permit also references Nacho Daddy, which began operations in 2010 in Las Vegas and offers a handful of locations (including one in Duluth, Georgia).
Rusty Taco was founded in Dallas in 2010 and is now found in approximately 13 states. The U.S. city located within the closest proximity to Nashville and offering a Rusty Taco seemingly is Dayton, Ohio, according to the chain's website.
Costa Mesa, California-based Gala Capital Partners is the parent company of Rusty Taco. The company also owns Applebee’s, Cicis Pizza, Dunn Brothers Coffee and Famous Daves, among other brands.
Rusty Taco and Nacho Daddy officials could not be reached for comment.
Chicago-based Akara Partners developed the site on which rises Kenect Nashville and owns the retail and apartment building (read here).
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.