Officials with athletics footwear and apparel maker New Balance Athletics announced Tuesday plans to invest $68.5 million to establish a distribution center in Lebanon.
According to a release, the effort will yield 150 jobs and the Boston-based company’s first such facility located outside the Northeast.
The future distribution center will be located in the Speedway Industrial Park, with operations to support a portion of the company’s digital commerce business for footwear, apparel and accessories. It also will service New Balance’s wholesale and retail operations for its apparel business.
To cover approximately 350,000 square feet, the processing and distribution facility is expected to see construction completed in late summer 2023. To date, the local office of Panattoni Development has developed a segment of Speedway Industrial Park with the three-building The Speedway.
Founded in 1906 and privately held, New Balance is home to more than 7,000 employees worldwide and recorded sales of $4.4 billion in 2021. The company owns five factories located in New England and one in Flimby, United Kingdom.
“[The] distribution center … will drive increased agility, capacity and collaboration across our North American distribution network,” Dave Wheeler, New Balance chief operating officer, said in the release. “[It] will ensure we can continue to provide world-class customer service and achieve our strategic growth goals. We greatly appreciate the tremendous support we’ve received at the local and state level and look forward to joining the Wilson County business community.”
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development may be providing.
Since 2018 and according to TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, the department has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in 5,550 job commitments and $1.2 billion in capital investment.