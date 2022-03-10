Southwest Value Partners has named Ascension Saint Thomas as the exclusive naming rights partner for Nashville Yards’ future outdoor plaza and green space — a move that will yield an on-site clinic at the mixed-use development for which construction continues to unfold downtown.
According to a release, and as part of a multi-year agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas will serve as a founding partner with San Diego-based Southwest Value Partners and AEG (the latter two are co-developing the project’s entertainment district) at the 18-acre Nashville Yards. The three entities will work collaboratively on initiatives that promote healthy living.
Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
Specifically, Ascension Saint Thomas will be “prominently featured” at Nashville Yards with year-round exposure via the development’s signage network and messaging within its mobile app and digital channels, the release notes.
Relatedly, an Ascension Saint Thomas clinic will operate at Nashville Yards in a future commercial space. The release does not include a cost to undertake the clinic or the date it will open.
“Ascension Saint Thomas has a long-standing commitment to community partnerships with the goal of making innovative and personalized care accessible to all Middle Tennesseans,” Tim Adams, Ascension Saint Thomas president and CEO, said in the release. “We are excited to bring best-in-class resources to those who live and work in downtown Nashville through this partnership.”
Cary Mack, SWVP managing partner, said the company and Ascension Saint Thomas “share a commitment to health and community.”
