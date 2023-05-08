The Nashville area saw 2,753 home closings in April — a 27 percent decrease from the 3,818 figure of the same month in 2022 — with the median prices for both single-family homes and condominiums also dropping compared to the corresponding marks of last April.

According to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors, the median price for a single-family home in April was $468,300. For a condominium, the median price was $326,000. The figures compare with the April 2022 median residential and condominium prices of $480,000 and $337,628, respectively.