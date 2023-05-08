The Nashville area saw 2,753 home closings in April — a 27 percent decrease from the 3,818 figure of the same month in 2022 — with the median prices for both single-family homes and condominiums also dropping compared to the corresponding marks of last April.
According to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors, the median price for a single-family home in April was $468,300. For a condominium, the median price was $326,000. The figures compare with the April 2022 median residential and condominium prices of $480,000 and $337,628, respectively.
Previous GNR numbers show that year-to-year drops in average median prices for single-family home and condos have been uncommon, with the most recent time likely having happened due to the Great Recession.
Nathan Weinberg, GNR vice president, said the year-over-year declines in this instance are to be expected.
"Last year we hit a peak of market capitalization," Weinberg emailed the Post. "We had record-low inventory and record-high demand, and those led to record-high increases in both median and average sale prices. As our current year has moderated, we are seeing a more accurate and sustainable metric for growth. While the year-over-year data shows a decline, we have seen monthly numbers grow at a healthy rate. And we are seeing total capitalization of active listings grow indicated by the activation of pent up demand.
Weinberg said next month's numbers should show an additional increase in month-to-month and year-over-year data "moderate further."
The drop in closings in April follows 3,063 home closings in March, a 19 percent decrease year over year; 2,186 home closings in February, a 25 percent decrease from the total recorded in the same month of 2022; and 1,802 home closings in January, a 31 percent decrease year over year.
There were 3,196 sales pending at the end of April, compared to 3,282 pending sales at the end of April of last year. Similarly, pending sales have been down each month since September.
The average number of days on the market for a single-family home in March was 53. This compares to a March mark of 54, a February number of 59 and a January mark of 61. Prior to mid-2022, the monthly days-on-the-market numbers consistently had been in the high 20s.
Inventory in April was 8,788, up 103 percent from the 4,314 figure of the same month from last year. For comparison, in April 2019, inventory was 11,627.
The GNR data was collected from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.