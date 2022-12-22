A Mount Juliet-based real estate investor who paid $125,000 for a North Davidson County parcel 5.5 years ago is now listing the property for sale for $1.7 million.
Aziz Ashurov, seemingly a broker with the Nashville office of Adaro Realty, acquired the 0.97 acres of raw land in June 2017, Metro records show. The address is 2428 Brick Church Pike.
Zoned for industrial usage and located near Brick Church Pike's intersection with Trinity Lane, the property sits next to the site of Nashville Electric Service's Trinity Hills substation.
Near the property, Bowling Green, Kentucky-based auto sales company Martin Management Group seemingly is planning the future home of its Downtown Hyundai and Downtown Subaru dealerships (both located in Midtown). The company paid $15.75 million for the two-parcel site, with addresses of 1944 and 1973 Southerland Drive (near the Interstate 24-65 split), in February (read here).
Also, investor Trehon Cockrell-Coleman is seeking to sell a nearby 0.56-acre property that has an address of 2501 Brick Church Pike and offers no building. The asking price is $600,000 (read here).
Ashurov and brother Ravshan Ashurov made headlines in September when they sold a downtown building to the owners of The Arcade for $6.55 million (read here). Similarly, the Ashurovs paid $3.4 million in June for a Sylvan Heights property located near Climb Nashville West (read here).
Ashurov has enlisted Brian Coyle (director), Ben Clarke (adviser) and Michael Costantini (principal) — agents with the Nashville office of Cincinnati-based 3CRE Commercial Real Estate — to handle the marketing and sale of the property. The local office began operations in June.
“This development site represents an exceptional opportunity to participate in Nashville’s incredible growth trajectory, and provide a new owner with the opportunity to shape the future growth of the burgeoning Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane corridors,” Coyle told the Post.