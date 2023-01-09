The Nashville area saw 2,568 home closings in December — a 40 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021.
This follows a November that experienced a 38 percent decrease and an October with a 30 percent drop, according to a Greater Nashville Realtors release.
Final 2022 numbers show 39,831 homes sold in the region, compared to the 47,172 closings in 2021, down 15 percent.
Fourth-quarter closings were 7,893 for the Middle Tennessee area, a 36 percent decrease from the 12,379 closings during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Relatedly, the average number of days on the market for a single-family home in December was 46, compared to the previous period’s mark of 41. Until about mid-2022 the monthly days-on-the-market figures consistently had been in the high 20s.
There were 1,462 sales pending at the end of December, compared to 2,392 pending sales for the same month last year. Pending sales were down significantly in November, October and September, too.
The median price for a residential single-family home in December was $470,000; for a condominium, $352,000. This compares with December 2021’s median residential and condominium prices of $437,362 and $298,918, respectively.
Inventory in December was 8,204, up from the 3,624 figure of the same month from the prior year. As such, inventory continues its monthly upward trajectory. At the end of November, the mark was 9,757, up from 4,732 for the same month of last year. At the end of October, the mark was 10,128, up from 5,260 for the same period in 2021.
“2023 will likely bring great opportunities for buyers with rising inventories and longer days on market,” Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in the release. “Sellers should be prepared to have their properties in great condition prior to hitting the market.”
The GNR data collected was taken from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.