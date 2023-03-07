The Nashville area saw 2,186 home closings in February — a 25 percent decrease from the 2,924 mark of the same month in 2022, according to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors.

This follows 1,802 home closings in January, a 31 percent decrease from the 2,649 total recorded in January of a year ago.

Brad Copeland

Brad Copeland

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.