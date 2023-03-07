The Nashville area saw 2,186 home closings in February — a 25 percent decrease from the 2,924 mark of the same month in 2022, according to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors.
This follows 1,802 home closings in January, a 31 percent decrease from the 2,649 total recorded in January of a year ago.
The average number of days on the market for a single-family home in February was 59. This compares to a January mark of 61 and a December figure of 46. Prior to mid-2022, the monthly days-on-the-market numbers consistently had been in the high 20s.
There were 2,705 sales pending at the end of February 20023, compared to 1,338 pending sales for the same month in 2022. Similarly, pending sales have been down each month since September.
The median price for a residential single-family home in February was $450,000 (the same figure as seen in January). For a condominium, the median price was $331,900 (it was $325,000 in January). This compares with February 2022’s median single-family and condominium prices of $446,175 and $329,827, respectively.
Inventory in February was 8,367, up from the 3,378 figure of the same month from last year. Inventory continues elevating after multiple months of a lack of homes offered in relation to figures from prior to mid-2022.
“We are seeing more than double the number of pending sales than we saw at the same time last year,” Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in a release. “This is a strong indicator of a robust spring market that has already begun.
“Inventory rose slightly month-over-month but we’re still sitting at a level of less than three months of inventory,” he added. "As we near the spring, we expect the market to pick up steam.”
The GNR data was collected from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
