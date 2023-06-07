The Nashville area saw 3,436 home closings in May — a 13 percent decrease from the 3,982 figure of the same month in 2022 — and a continued accumulation of inventory driven, in part, by high mortgage interest rates.

According to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 3,024 sales pending at the end of May, compared to 3,381 pending sales at this time last year. In May 2019, there were 3,940 sales pending.

Brad

Brad Copeland