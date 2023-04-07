The Nashville area saw 3,063 home closings in March — a 19 percent decrease from the 3,805 figure of the same month in 2022, according to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors.

This follows 2,186 home closings in February, a 25 percent decrease year over year, and 1,802 home closings in January, a 31 percent decrease from the total recorded in January 2022.

Brad Copeland

