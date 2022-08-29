The United States Postal Service plans to eventually cease operations at The Arcade — a move being dictated, in part, by the major rehabilitation underway at the iconic downtown building.
According to a flier that references the USPS’s lease with The Arcade owner as not being renewed, the future home is expected to be located downtown and within no more than one mile of the existing facility. USPS officials could not be reached for comment; however, the flier suggests the future location will be located within downtown’s inner-interstate loop.
A small U.S. post office located in the lower level of the Frist Art Museum seemingly will remain operational.
Similarly, Midtown is home to a larger post office but that facility is not expected to absorb the overflow of the Arcade, based on the flier’s information.
Local real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe and New York City-based Linfield Capital paid $28 million for The Arcade in April 2021 (read here).
Lowe said there is no date finalized for the post office’s ceasing of operations.
“We are willing to work with the USPS on the timing of the relocation,” he said. “We want to be cooperative.”
Lowe said about 10 tenants remain active in The Arcade. He said construction/rehabbing is fully underway and declined to note how many of those 10 tenants are expected to remain once the effort is finalized.
Lowe previously told the Post that specific effort will be made to have Manny’s House of Pizza, Percy’s Shine Service and The Peanut Shop remain.
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commercial epicenter.
Records are unclear as to when the Arcade post office opened. However, its exterior signage offers art deco lettering, which suggests operations began in the 1920s or 1930s.
In 2009, the United States Postal Service announced it was considering closing the Arcade office in relation to a consolidation effort.
U.S. Rep Jim Cooper met with local and national USPS officials to share community concerns regarding the possible closure, and the facility would remain operational.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In