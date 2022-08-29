The United States Postal Service plans to eventually cease operations at The Arcade — a move being dictated, in part, by the major rehabilitation underway at the iconic downtown building.

According to a flier that references the USPS’s lease with The Arcade owner as not being renewed, the future home is expected to be located downtown and within no more than one mile of the existing facility. USPS officials could not be reached for comment; however, the flier suggests the future location will be located within downtown’s inner-interstate loop.

Post office art

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

