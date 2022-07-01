The New York owner of downtown’s The Arcade has paid $2.9 million for a mixed-use building located across the street from the iconic retail structure.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Newco ARC LLC, which is affiliated with Manhattan-based real estate company Linfield Capital, now owns 234 Fourth Ave. N. The three-story building on the site seemingly opened in 1900 and offers a ground-level retail space long home to boutique clothing store Muse (which seemingly has temporarily ceased operations) and two floors of office space.
Newco ARC also includes Rob Lowe, executive managing director of the Nashville office of Dallas-based Stream Realty.
The seller was attorney Mary LaGrone, who paid $625,000 for the building in 2005, Metro records show. LaGrone, who focuses on estate planning, operates her law office from the structure.
Based on the building's 4,195 square feet, the deal is the equivalent of about $691 per foot (in line with the figures of similar downtown buildings that have recently sold).
Linfield has landed a $1,597,000 loan from Nashville-based FirstBank, according to a separate document.
The purchase follows Linfield’s having paid $28 million for, as noted, The Arcade in April 2021 (read more here). Updates to that building are underway.
This is the second deal this week involving a Fourth Avenue North building, as the structure housing Fairlane Hotel previously sold for $40 million (read here).
The 234 Fourth Ave. N. building is sandwiched by Bobby Hotel and a skinned structure that has long been slated to be reinvented as a Radisson Red boutique hotel. The status of that stalled project is unclear (read here).
For the recent transaction, Lowe represented the buyers and Jeff Brandon, an agent with RealtyTrust Residential, represented LaGrone, according to a source.
