Major tenant changes are coming to downtown’s iconic The Arcade.
Once significant upgrades are completed to the structure — currently being undertaken by relatively new ownership — only three current tenants could remain: Percy’s Shoe Shine Service, The Peanut Shop and Manny’s House of Pizza.
The status of the return, once the rehabilitation is completed, of the multiple art galleries on the historic retail building’s second floor is unclear. As such, the FirstBank First Saturday Art Crawl — much of which centers on those art businesses — could be impacted.
Kathy Bloodworth, owner of The Peanut Shop since late 1989, said the ownership group “came to me personally and reassured me we will not have to leave. We plan to stay.”
Bloodworth also said she was told by ownership that Percy’s and Manny’s have been asked to stay long-term also. Owners of those businesses could not be reached for comment.
“I feel the new owners will restore the building well and improve its quality,” she said.
Of note, long-time Arcade tenant Monty’s Barber Shop will eventually close. However, owner Monty Weathers will maintain his business on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville and will relocate his Arcade shop, he said.
The status of the federal post office is unclear. It almost closed in 2009 but was kept operational, in part, after major public outcry.
Cushman & Wakefield manages the building. According to a source, many of the conventional leases of the businesses in The Arcade expire this month or in March and April. Most other tenants operate month-to-month.
The impact on the tenants — their specific spaces will be upgraded as part of the overall rehabbing — comes after local real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe and New York City-based Linfield Capital paid $28 million for the building in April 2021 (read here).
Lowe, who serves as managing director for the local office of Dallas-based commercial real estate company Stream, declined to comment regarding specific future tenants and to provide a timeline for a completion of the rehabbing. The facility's first floor currently offers a maze of scaffolding.
“Our intention is to be good stewards of the historic property,” Lowe said. “Having been a patron of The Arcade for 30 years, I — as well as all involved — am sensitive to and aware of the transition and the impact on the businesses.”
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north and modeled after an Italian arcade, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commerce epicenter.
Read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene.
