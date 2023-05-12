South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners — which ranks among the nation’s top multifamily development companies and which has undertaken local work in Midtown and The Gulch — has paid $3.7 million for a Madison property.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was RAC Investments Holding LLC, which paid $2.5 million for the property in late 2018.
The document is unclear regarding the address, listing 1425 Gallatin Pike. However, the parcel number on the document is that of an adjacent property with an address of 1401 Gallatin Pike. The selling LLC acquired both properties in the previously noted transaction from 4.5 years ago.
The selling LLC is affiliated with Memphis’ American Car Center, which seemingly operates a used car business at the 1425 Gallatin Pike site and sits within Metro Councilmember Zach Young’s District 10.
Greystar officials could not be reached for comment.
As the Post recently reported, the Charleston-based Greystar is expected to partner with Atlanta hotel development company North Point Hospitality on a two-tower project in Midtown (read here).
In addition, Greystar developed a Midtown site offering two towers (apartment building Fallyn and Hotel Fraye) at 19th Avenue South and Broadway (read here). The company also developed the Gulch site that accommodates apartment building Harlowe (read here).
Based on annual revenues and units under development, Greystar has been listed in the nation's top five multifamily development companies for multiple years.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.