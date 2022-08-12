Century Farms — the massive Antioch-area site seeing various developments — is slated for both a Whataburger and a hotel.
According to a permit filed with the Metro Water Services Department, the Whataburger will be located in seemingly future free-standing building to be located at 2110 Century Farms Parkway.
The hotel will be undertaken on a parcel that currently offers a working address of 0 William Turner Parkway (see the road here).
An LLC affiliated with Antioch-based Triumph Hospitality recently paid $3,196,000 for a 3.9-acre Century Farms site, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Green Hills-based Oldacre McDonald. The LLC has landed an approximately $2.07 million loan with CapStar Bank.
Hermitage offers a Whataburger, with the general Nashville area eyed for the fast-food eatery in Gallatin, Lebanon and Murfreesboro (read more here).
The bulk of Century Farms’ 300 acres is owned by Oldacre McDonald. As the Post reported in 2019, the Century Farms master plan is expected to include office, retail, and residential buildings on the large South Davidson County site. Multiple developers are participating, with many projects underway at the site (read here), including a Nashville SC facility.
Century Farms will be similar to Oldacre McDonald’s Nashville West project. To date, Asurion and Bridgestone have announced they will have a presence at or near the site. CHS and LKQ (North American headquarters) operate at Century Farms.
IKEA was to have been Century Farms’ retail anchor, but the Swedish furniture retail giant announced in May 2019 it would not move forward on that effort.
