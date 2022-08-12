Century Farms — the massive Antioch-area site seeing various developments — is slated for both a Whataburger and a hotel.

According to a permit filed with the Metro Water Services Department, the Whataburger will be located in seemingly future free-standing building to be located at 2110 Century Farms Parkway.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

