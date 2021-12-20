Texas-based real estate private equity firm Stonelake Capital Partners has paid $11.75 million for an Antioch industrial distribution center.
The seller of the 13.7-acre property, with an address 5582 Mount View Road, was South Creek Properties, which sold the property under a sale-leaseback agreement. According to a release, CNI Distribution is the sole tenant of the 109,082-square-foot building. The property offers land on which to expand the building and to add additional truck and trailer parking.
CNI Distribution, a division of Christian Network International, bills itself as one of the nation’s largest independent Christian product fulfillment and distribution companies.
Zac Cypress and Max Smith, senior vice presidents of Colliers International Nashville, brokered the transaction.
“Sale-leasebacks have become a popular avenue for businesses to capitalize on the thriving industrial real estate market, without interrupting the operation of their facilities,” Cypress said in the release.
Stonelake Capital Partners operates offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston.
