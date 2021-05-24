An Antioch building housing some operations of Nashville-based Asurion has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 5720 Crossings Blvd., the one-story Class B office building offers about 121,600 square feet and sits on about 11.7 acres. Arlington, Virginia-based real estate investment company FD Stonewater owns the property, having paid $12.45 million for it in December 2014, according to Metro records.
The owner has enlisted the services of Nick Foster and Jason DeWitt — advisors with the Irvine, California, and Chicago offices of JLL Capital Markets, respectively — to handle the marketing and sale of the property. The Southeast Davidson County building was constructed in 2006 and saw a renovation valued at about $7 million begin in 2014, according to marketing materials.
FD Stonewater’s principals have completed real estate investment banking transactions with a collective value of approximately $10 billion, according to the company website.
Asurion, a mobile device insurer and tech services company, operates various back-office functions at 5720 Crossings and has a lease through 2028. Having a major presence in Grassmere Park, the company will eventually consolidate the bulk of its local offices in a soon-to-open North Gulch headquarters.
