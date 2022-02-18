An Antioch garden-style apartment complex has sold for $70.5 million — roughly 24 months after it changed ownership hands for $47.36 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 264-unit Reserve at Oakleigh is an Austin-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was a six-LLC entity that acquired the property, with an address of 3562 Pin Hook Road, in February 2020 for the aforementioned sum, Metro records show. The LLCs are affiliated with Aaron Gorin, CEO of Woodmere, N.Y.-based Cedar Grove Capital Partners.
Indianapolis-based Kittle Property Group paid about $2.78 million for the then-raw land in mid-2015 and developed it with the apartment complex.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $267,045 per apartment unit — among the higher dollar figures commanded via recent sales of similar properties in suburban Davidson County.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.