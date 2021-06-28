Andrews Transportation Group is planning to expand outside of Williamson County for the first time, picking Mt. Juliet as the future home a Cadillac dealership expected to break ground this fall and open in fall 2022.
The new facility is expected to employ 35 people, and according to a news release, will be the first Cadillac location in the state to focus on battery-powered electric transportation in addition to conventional gas-powered products.
“The Mt. Juliet community is growing at such a fast pace. We are thrilled for Nelson and his team to bring Andrews Cadillac to our community, and we anticipate great things to come,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said in the news release.
President Nelson Andrews said that Mt. Juliet is a natural expansion point for Cadillac and his company. Andrews announced his team’s growth plans late last week at a ribbon-cutting of a multimillion-dollar expansion of the dealership’s Jaguar-Land Rover service and parts departments. That project comprises 16 new service bays and a car wash in a 8,362-square-foot addition as well as a two-story parking deck along Old Hickory Boulevard.
