Amazon officials on Wednesday said they will provide $75 million over the next five years to help developers build 800 affordable homes near Nashville corridors served by WeGo, Metro's mass transit agency.
The online giant’s commitment to fund below-market loans comes shortly after a local task force released a report outlining ways Nashville should be investing in housing to try to ameliorate a shortage that’s expected to reach 50,000 housing units by 2030. The company late last year also donated $2.25 million to The Housing Fund and on Tuesday also announced it will invest $125 million in the Washington, D.C., area to help developers there create 1,000 affordable housing units.
“Nashville is one of Amazon’s newest communities, and we’re committed to supporting — and partnering closely with — our new neighbors,” said Michelle Gaskin Brown, Amazon’s Nashville manager of public policy. “We believe everyone should have access to housing they can afford, and we look forward to working with the city of Nashville on even more innovative solutions to help local families achieve long-term stability.”
The $75 million earmarked for Nashville will focus on properties within half a mile of WeGo bus stops — the transit agency carries about 30,000 riders daily — and prioritize investing in minority-led organizations and racially and economically diverse communities.
The commitments announced Wednesday are part of Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund initiative, which is funneling more than $2 billion toward the preservation and creation of more than 20,000 affordable homes in its largest markets. The company’s rapid growth has in various cities been pointed to as a cause of rising housing costs that have displaced residents.
“Nashville must be a city that works for everyone,” Mayor John Cooper said in a release. “Everyone who works here should be able to live here. Nashville’s affordable housing needs are urgent, and Amazon’s commitment today will support our work to create and preserve more affordable homes for families.”
