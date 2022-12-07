A South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex has sold for $9 million, with the buyer a boutique Colorado real estate investment company new to the Nashville market.

With 84 units, Thompson Place Apartments is located at 1100 Thompson Place about four miles from Nashville International Airport.

