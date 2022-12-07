A South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex has sold for $9 million, with the buyer a boutique Colorado real estate investment company new to the Nashville market.
With 84 units, Thompson Place Apartments is located at 1100 Thompson Place about four miles from Nashville International Airport.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the property was Brentwood-based Harvard Stephens, who paid $850,000 for the property in 2010. It is unclear if Stephens upgraded the property after the purchase.
The new owner is Denver-based Halaby Capital, officials with which could not be reached for comment. The company website is unclear as to the number of properties owned by Halaby, founded in 2018 and home to five employees.
Opened in 1973 and sitting on 2.35 acres, Thompson Place Apartments consists of 84 units (24 studio units, 52 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units). The transaction is the equivalent of $107,143 per unit — one of the lowest-such figures Nashville has seen of late involving similar residential property.
Of note, this is the sixth time the property has changed ownership hands since 1998, according to Metro records.
According to a release, the local office of Calabasas, California-based Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale for both parties. Ben Crawford, a Marcus & Millichap associate in the firm’s local office, said in a release this is Halaby’s first Nashville acquisition.
“This sale presents an opportunity for immediate rent growth for the buyer,” Crawford said. “The asset is well positioned in the Southeast Nashville submarket, which led the Metro area with 20 percent year-over-year rent increases.”
