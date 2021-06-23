An apartment complex near Nashville International Airport has sold for approximately $15.8 million, following two similar deals on adjacent parcels.
Located at 644 Glastonbury Road, Glastonbury Woods Apartments offer 144 units in multiple two-story buildings. The complex opened in 1985. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. the new owner of the 6.85-acre property is an LLC seemingly affiliated with locally based Nonprofit Housing Corp.
The seller was a trust, members of which paid $5.05 million for the property in 2007, Metro records show. With a specific sales price of $15,840,000, the transaction is the equivalent of $110,000 per unit.
William Kirkland and Zac Wracher, owner and affiliate broker respectively of Brentwood-based The Kirkland Company, represented the seller, according to a source with information about the deal and who asked to go unnamed. The buyer had no broker.
Nonprofit Housing Corp. has enlisted Nashville-based Enfield Management Co. to manage the property.
This is the at least the third such apartment complex transaction in 2021 involving adjacent properties located in an area some locals called Belair. In April, Nashville-based nonprofit Urban Housing Solutions paid $10 million for the 85-unit Southwood Park Apartments at 300 Southwood Park Place (read here). And in January, UHS acquired Parliament Place Apartments at 831 Glastonbury Road for $9.2 million (read here).
