A Nashville International Airport-area garden-style apartment complex with a Shoney’s restaurant ownership history has sold for $35 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owners of 204-unit The Falls at Mill Creek are 10 Salt Lake City-based LLCs, with percentage of ownership ranging from 1.39 percent to 35.2 percent. The Post was unable to determine further details.

Falls

The Falls at Mill Creek

