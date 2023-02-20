A Nashville International Airport-area garden-style apartment complex with a Shoney’s restaurant ownership history has sold for $35 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owners of 204-unit The Falls at Mill Creek are 10 Salt Lake City-based LLCs, with percentage of ownership ranging from 1.39 percent to 35.2 percent. The Post was unable to determine further details.
The seller of the South Nashville property, with an address of 205 Millwood Drive, was an LLC affiliated with Alexander Properties Group. That entity paid $3,784,000 for the property in 1996, Metro records show.
The transaction is the equivalent of $171,568 per apartment, a figure that is similar to those sales prices of previous and recent deals in the general area.
Formerly call Brittany Hall Apartments, The Falls at Mill Creek opened in 1973 and feature multiple two-story buildings. The property seemingly was developed in 1972 by, in part, late Shoney’s co-founder Ray Danner Sr., Metro records show.
The sale comes after an LLC affiliated with Danner's son, Ray Danner Jr., in December 2022 sold for $6.6 million South Davidson County suburban retail strip center Fairlane Shopping Center (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
