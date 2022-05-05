A Los Angeles music industry producer and excutive who has worked with Christina Aguilera, Vanessa Carlton, Keyshia Cole and The Black Eyed Peas has listed his Berry Hill property for sale for about $2.9 million.
Ron Fair and wife Stefanie Jill Fair have owned the 0.21-acre property since January 2017, having paid $890,000 for it, Metro records show. The address is 2814 Azalea Place.
Ron Fair has served as an executive with Geffen Records, Virgin Records and A&M Records, among other labels. He has produced multiple number one singles and has worked with Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah, in addition to the aforementioned artists.
Stefanie Fair was a member of girl group Wild Orchid, which included Stacy Ferguson (“Fergie” of The Black Eyed Peas).
The office building the Fairs own was constructed in 1941 and offers about 4,310 square feet, making it one of the larger such structures located in Berry Hill. It is home to no tenant, but at one time seemingly accommodated Playground Recording Studios.
The offering is the equivalent of about $670 per foot based on the building’s size.
Of note, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2016 that the Fairs had listed their Brentwood home for sale for $15.5 million. They bought the property for $7.25 million, the newspaper noted (read here).
The Fairs have enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the Berry Hill property, according to a public real estate listing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.