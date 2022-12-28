An East Nashville property accommodating a 7-Eleven convenience market and a fuel station has sold for $10.75 million.
The new owner of the 1.2-acre property, located at 1040 Maxwell Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based investor Conrad Camp, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The Post was unable to determine details regarding Camp.
The seller was an LLC associated with a division of Brentwood-based development company GBT Realty, which paid $3 million for the property in March 2021 and then redeveloped the site.
Located about four blocks north of Five Points, the property was once home to a Third National Bank and, later, a SunTrust Bank drive-thru. It offers an alternative address of 510 Gallatin Ave.
Founded in 1927, 7-Eleven Inc. is headquartered in Dallas. It was operating, franchising and licensing about 83,000 stores in 19 countries, according to the company website. Davidson County is home to about 20 7-Elevens.
GBT has garnered headlines the past few years for having developed the downtown site at 1221 Broadway with mixed-use tower ONE22ONE and mixed-use project Parke West on Murphy Road near West End Avenue. The company is about to break ground on a mixed-use tower The Sinclair at the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
