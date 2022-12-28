An East Nashville property accommodating a 7-Eleven convenience market and a fuel station has sold for $10.75 million.

The new owner of the 1.2-acre property, located at 1040 Maxwell Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based investor Conrad Camp, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The Post was unable to determine details regarding Camp.

7-11

The 7-Eleven as seen from Maxwell Avenue

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.