Winners of 2022 NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association awards have been announced.
The Nashville chapter of the Virginia-based organization gave out awards to Middle Tennessee developers Thursday night.
Mixed-use development of the year went to Fifth + Broadway from Brookfield Properties in partnership with Gresham Smith, Hawkins Partners and Skanska Construction.
The Office development of the year was awarded to Southwest Value Partners and Amazon.
Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman were awarded twice, once for capital markets brokerage team of the year and once for multi-family sale of the year for 2010 West End.
The complete list of Middle Tennessee award winners is as follows:
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
RETAIL SALE OF THE YEAR
The Factory at Franklin
Ronnie Wenzler, Madison Wenzler and Michael Havens, Cushman & Wakefield
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
MULTI-FAMILY SALE OF THE YEAR
2010 West End (read here)
Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
Fifth + Broadway
Brookfield Properties Development
Gresham Smith
Hawkins Partners, Inc.
Skanska
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
INDUSTRIAL SALE OF THE YEAR
2 Dell
Randy Wolcott and Joe DeLemos, Northstar
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
INDUSTRIAL LEASE OF THE YEAR
FedEx
Doug McDowell, Mike Brandon, Brian Camp, Jeb Atkinson and Jess Andrews, ProVenture
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
Project Sam
Panattoni Development Co.
Layton Construction Company
KBC Advisors
Ragan-Smith Associates
Jones Brothers Contractors
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
OFFICE SALE OF THE YEAR
Lifeway Christian Resources
David Atchison and Brian Casey, Colliers Nashville
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
OFFICE LEASE OF THE YEAR
Revance Therapeutics
Kevin Ziomek, JLL
Jenna Muller, Crews Johnston and Robby Davis, Cushman & Wakefield
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
OFFICE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
Amazon
Southwest Value Partners
Amazon
Clark | Bell
GREF Amazon
Gresham Smith
Hawkins Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners
Ragan-Smith Associates
Turner
US Bank
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
BROKERAGE TEAM OF THE YEAR: CAPITAL MARKETS
Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
BROKERAGE TEAM OF THE YEAR: LEASING
Cushman & Wakefield
David McGahren, Doug Howard, John Ward and Abigail Rieck
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
DEVELOPING LEADER OF THE YEAR
Rebecca Ozols, Bell & Associate Construction Company
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD
DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR
Panattoni Development Company
MIDDLE TENNESSEE LEGACY AWARD
Brian Reames
Highwoods Properties Inc.
