Winners of 2022 NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association awards have been announced.

The Nashville chapter of the Virginia-based organization gave out awards to Middle Tennessee developers Thursday night. 

Mixed-use development of the year went to Fifth + Broadway from Brookfield Properties in partnership with Gresham Smith, Hawkins Partners and Skanska Construction. 

The Office development of the year was awarded to Southwest Value Partners and Amazon. 

Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman were awarded twice, once for capital markets brokerage team of the year and once for multi-family sale of the year for 2010 West End

The complete list of Middle Tennessee award winners is as follows:

 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

RETAIL SALE OF THE YEAR 

The Factory at Franklin 

Ronnie Wenzler, Madison Wenzler and Michael Havens, Cushman & Wakefield 

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

MULTI-FAMILY SALE OF THE YEAR  

2010 West End (read here)

Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman 

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR 

Fifth + Broadway 

Brookfield Properties Development  

Gresham Smith 

Hawkins Partners, Inc. 

Skanska 

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

INDUSTRIAL SALE OF THE YEAR 

2 Dell 

Randy Wolcott and Joe DeLemos, Northstar 

 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

INDUSTRIAL LEASE OF THE YEAR 

FedEx  

Doug McDowell, Mike Brandon, Brian Camp, Jeb Atkinson and Jess Andrews, ProVenture  

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR  

Project Sam 

Panattoni Development Co

Layton Construction Company

KBC Advisors  

Ragan-Smith Associates 

Jones Brothers Contractors 

 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

OFFICE SALE OF THE YEAR 

Lifeway Christian Resources 

David Atchison and Brian Casey, Colliers Nashville 

 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

OFFICE LEASE OF THE YEAR 

Revance Therapeutics 

Kevin Ziomek, JLL 

Jenna Muller, Crews Johnston and Robby Davis, Cushman & Wakefield 

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

OFFICE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR 

Amazon 

Southwest Value Partners 

Amazon 

Clark | Bell 

GREF Amazon 

Gresham Smith 

Hawkins Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners 

Ragan-Smith Associates  

Turner 

US Bank 

 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

BROKERAGE TEAM OF THE YEAR: CAPITAL MARKETS 

Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman  

 

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

BROKERAGE TEAM OF THE YEAR: LEASING 

Cushman & Wakefield 

David McGahren, Doug Howard, John Ward and Abigail Rieck  

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

DEVELOPING LEADER OF THE YEAR 

Rebecca Ozols, Bell & Associate Construction Company

 

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD 

DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR 

Panattoni Development Company 

  

MIDDLE TENNESSEE LEGACY AWARD

Brian Reames 

Highwoods Properties Inc. 

 

