It was a busy year for developers in Nashville, and that is reflected in the most popular Nashville Post development stories of 2021.
From River North to The Arcade to some big local homes, here is our Top 10 for the year:
1. Former Titan pays $1.75M for North Nashville site
2. South Nashville furniture property sells for $10M
3. Downtown’s The Arcade sells to local group
5. Franklin farm owned by Hill, McGraw sells for $15M
6. Report: Oracle preps to buy River North site
7. Murfreesboro developer sells four properties for $248M
8. Novelist pays $7.2M for Vanderbilt chancellor’s home
9. South Nashville property near downtown sells for $1.57M+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.