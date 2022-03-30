A North Nashville building believed to be more than 140 years old and once home to a church congregation is slated to be reinvented with residential spaces.
Located at 1600 10th Ave. N., the 19th century structure is located in Buena Vista and seemingly was constructed in 1880. Christ Temple Church North members most recently worshipped from the building.
Local developer James Crockett is planning seven residences for the two-story brick and stone building, which will be called Church Lofts. He told the Post the units will range in size from 800 square feet to about 1,300 square feet and that he has not decided if they will be for-rent or for-purchase.
The residences will be priced at market rate, said Crockett, who also will be working with Amazon-sponsored and National Urban League-facilitated RED Academy (an affordable housing-focused initiative) on separate projects.
Via an LLC, Crockett and partners Cody Ciazza and Tyler Weese paid $800,000 for the property in mid-2021, Metro records show.
Crockett said Nashville-based Root Architecture will handle design of the units. BC Mason Group will serve as the construction manager, with interior demolition having been completed and permit applications with Metro filed.
A late-year finish for Church Lofts is eyed, Crockett said, adding a back addition to the building will need to be razed.
“This will be a challenging project given the age of the building, but we feel it is important to give new life to older structures when possible,” Crockett said.
