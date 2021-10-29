A local development team is targeting a summer 2022 start on a 15-story residential building in Midtown.
Nashville-based Patterson Street Partners has paid a collective $6.25 million for multiple parcels located on 17th Avenue North and Patterson Street. The property offers a collective .80 acres.
A key address of the site is 310 17th Ave. N., a 0.19-acre property that offers a modest building that once accommodated a convenience market.
Brad Bars (owner of Creative Investments) and Tim Morris serve as co-managing partners of Patterson Street Partners and are joined by Steve Armistead and Jared Bradley.
Bars said the site is fully entitled, with no Metro approvals (other than permits) needed. He said Skye Mejia facilitated some of the financing, with the local office of Birmingham-based Oakworth Capital Bank also providing financing. Ryan Hooper oversaw the recent acquisition. Both Mejia and Hooper are with Creative Investments.
Bars said the team is strongly considering having the building include retail, restaurant or office space on the ground level. Of note, Morris is undertaking multiple developments throughout the city and has a SoBro site prepped for a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residence (read here).
“The Patterson Partners team looks forward to continuing to invest in the inner core of Nashville by providing unique spaces with quality architecture,” Bars said.
Some nondescript buildings located on the site will need to be demolished, with two of those structures offering apartments. A small building home to St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church was not part of the transaction.
