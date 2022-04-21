A 12South-area church property has sold for $5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property and religious building, with an address of 901 Acklen Ave. and located in what some locals call the Acklen Westgrove neighborhood, is Brentwood Baptist Church.
Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church was the seller, with the congregation having acquired the then-seemingly raw land in 1975 for $20,000, Metro records show.
The Post was unable at publication time to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
As the Post reported in December 2019, Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church sold a surface parking lot at 916 Acklen Ave. for almost $1.5 million to Jason Bockman (read here). Bockman seemingly invests in residential real estate in Davidson and Wilson counties.
Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church acquired the 0.92-acre surface parking lot site in mid-1993 for $50,000, according to Metro records. The church worships at 4004 Lebanon Pike, and it is unclear if the congregation had used the just-sold building, prior to the sale, for any purpose.
Officials with Brentwood Baptist Church, the main building for which is located at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, could not be reached for comment.
The church’s website notes BBC operates an ancillary house of worship located at 2510 Eighth Ave. S. in a building it seemingly leases and located about one mile from the just-acquired property. It is unclear if the church eventually will relocate to its new building, which offers a modernist exterior design.
