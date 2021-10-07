The 12South buildings long home to 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore have been sold for $10.6 million, seemingly to an out-of-town entity.
The buildings sit on a 0.95-acre site between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S. Since mid-2020, they had been offered for lease.
The new owner, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, is Titan Development Company LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine. The LLC offers a Dallas address.
The McInteer family was the seller. Led by Mark McInteer, the family also owns the business, with the bookstore and publishing company at one time having planned to relocate to 2331 White Ave. in nearby Melrose. Metro records are unclear but the family seemingly has owned the property since 1970 (read more here).
Of note, 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore is one of 12South's longest-operational businesses.
Nashville-based C.A. Howell and Company broker Pat Howell represented the McInteers in the sale of the 23,000 square feet of commercial space. Howell described the site to the Post in mid-2020 as “one of the largest parcels in the neighborhood left to be revitalized.”
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
The McInteers also own the 12South buildings home to Halcyon Bike Shop and Buck Mason, a Los Angeles-based boutique menswear brand.
C.A. Howell’s experience in 12South includes brokering lease deals and renovating multiple buildings within the district.
