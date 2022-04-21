A six-parcel a 12South church site long eyed for redevelopment has sold for $5.5 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 2206-2220 12th Ave. S., is Nashville-based Cottage Partners.
Richard Bacon, Cottage Partners managing partner, could not be reached for comment. In May 2021, a source told the Post a mixed-use project was planned for the site and that New York-based Turnbridge Equities and Nashville-based Dryden Architecture + Design were expected to participate.
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church was the seller of the property, which sits at the northern edge of the 12South commercial district.
Officials with Turnbridge, which was founded in 2015 and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami and Austin, could not be reached for comment. The Turnbridge website shows 21 employees and a portfolio of 22 properties, with none located in Tennessee.
Images release 12 months ago show what seemingly are four buildings offering retail, restaurant, office and garage parking spaces. (Read more and see more images here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.